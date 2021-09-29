Why would heckling Keir Starmer's speech be a good use of time?
What goes through the mind of someone who’s decided that heckling their own party leader during a conference speech is a good use of their time?. Have they made the rational judgment that by shouting something unintelligible (and usually unintelligent) while their face is locked in a hateful grimace, they are likely to change a particular policy? Do they reckon that a well-aimed barb will cause the immediate downfall of said leader, to be replaced by someone more in line with the heckler’s own views?www.telegraph.co.uk
