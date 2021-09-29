Chrissy Teigen Honors Late Son One Year After Losing Him

Chrissy Teigen is remembering her and John Legend's late son, Jack, one year later. The couple documented their pregnancy after announcing it last year, with Jack expected to be their third child. However, Teigen wound up needing to be put on bed rest and then hospitalized due to excessive bleeding from her placenta, which resulted in the loss. Taking to Instagram on the one-year anniversary of their loss, Teigan wrote a note to Jack and shared heartbreaking photos of her and Legend.