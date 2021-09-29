Public invited to Covid town hall meeting

DANVILLE — Elected officials, healthcare workers and the general public are invited to a Vermilion County-wide COVID-19 “Listening Session” from 6 – 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12 at the Palmer Arena in Danville.

Those in attendance are invited to come and share COVID-19 stories or opinions — pro or con — about the “vaccine” and/or COVID-19 mandates.

This Listening Session is non-partisan and is meant to be a “Town Hall”-style civic event where the general public will get to speak for up to 2 1/2 minutes. It is asked that only personal stories involving direct family members be shared.

Congresswoman Mary Miller (IL15) has a representative attending, with Illinois Representative Mike Marron, Vermilion County Health Department Administrator Doug Toole, and Village of Westville Mayor Mike Weese are among those who have agreed to attend. All officials or their liaisons will be recognized at the event.

The Governor’s Mask Mandate will be required of all those in attendance.

A free raffle will take place at the end for two tickets (or cash equivalent) to see “Kevin Costner & The Modern West” on October 27 at the arena — forward center section. Must be present to win.

Questions should be directed to Fr. Timothy Sauppé at 217-267-3334.