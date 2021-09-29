CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Danville, IL

Public invited to Covid town hall meeting

By Staff Report
Commercial-News
Commercial-News
 9 days ago

DANVILLE — Elected officials, healthcare workers and the general public are invited to a Vermilion County-wide COVID-19 “Listening Session” from 6 – 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12 at the Palmer Arena in Danville.

Those in attendance are invited to come and share COVID-19 stories or opinions — pro or con — about the “vaccine” and/or COVID-19 mandates.

This Listening Session is non-partisan and is meant to be a “Town Hall”-style civic event where the general public will get to speak for up to 2 1/2 minutes. It is asked that only personal stories involving direct family members be shared.

Congresswoman Mary Miller (IL15) has a representative attending, with Illinois Representative Mike Marron, Vermilion County Health Department Administrator Doug Toole, and Village of Westville Mayor Mike Weese are among those who have agreed to attend. All officials or their liaisons will be recognized at the event.

The Governor’s Mask Mandate will be required of all those in attendance.

A free raffle will take place at the end for two tickets (or cash equivalent) to see “Kevin Costner & The Modern West” on October 27 at the arena — forward center section. Must be present to win.

Questions should be directed to Fr. Timothy Sauppé at 217-267-3334.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Suicide bomber kills 46 at Afghanistan mosque - state news agency

KABUL, Oct 8 (Reuters) - A suicide bomber attacked a mosque in Afghanistan's northeastern Kunduz province on Friday, killing 46 people and wounding more than 140, the state-run Bakhtar news agency said. Video footage showed bodies surrounded by debris inside the mosque that is used by people from the minority...
MIDDLE EAST
The Associated Press

Nobel Peace Prize awarded to journalists Ressa and Muratov

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Journalists Maria Ressa of the Philippines and Dmitry Muratov of Russia won the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize on Friday for their fight for freedom of expression in countries where reporters have faced persistent attacks, harassment and even murder. “Free, independent and fact-based journalism serves to protect...
ASIA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Danville, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Health
Vermilion County, IL
Coronavirus
Vermilion County, IL
Health
State
Illinois State
City
Westville, IL
County
Vermilion County, IL
City
Danville, IL
Local
Illinois Coronavirus
Danville, IL
Health
Local
Illinois Government
Vermilion County, IL
Government
CBS News

Senate approves short-term extension of the debt ceiling

The Senate approved the short-term extension of the debt ceiling in a 50-48 vote. The measure now goes to the House, which would have to be brought back next week to vote. The bill raises the debt limit by $480 billion into early December and avoids a default, ending a weekslong standoff between Democrats and Republicans as the clock ticked down toward October 18, when the U.S. was expected to run out of borrowing authority.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

US on the cusp of COVID-19 vaccine authorization for young children

Anticipation is building that younger children will soon be able to get vaccinated against COVID-19, a major milestone on the path out of the pandemic. Barring any significant delays, the U.S. is on the cusp of having at least one COVID-19 vaccine available to children under the age of 12, a major public health victory that could also help the Biden administration politically.
KIDS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Costner
The Associated Press

18 ex-NBA players charged in $4M health care fraud scheme

NEW YORK (AP) — Eighteen former NBA players were charged Thursday with pocketing about $2.5 million illegally by defrauding the league’s health and welfare benefit plan in a scam that authorities said involved claiming fictitious medical and dental expenses. “The defendants’ playbook involved fraud and deception,” U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss...
NBA
Commercial-News

Commercial-News

Danville, IL
964
Followers
62
Post
153K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Commercial-News

Comments / 0

Community Policy