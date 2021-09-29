I just noticed that Mile Leach makes 1 million annually

Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach addressed the media following his team’s loss to LSU:. Question: What is your evaluation of Will Rogers’ play after four games?. Leach: I think he’s getting better. I’m not sure he’s as polished as we’d like. Not sure we’ve ever had a quarterback who was. They have a funny way of always giving you something to work on. I think he does a lot of good things, I think he did a lot of good things today. As a team, I see it on all sides of the ball, we’re explosive but we’re a team that has to expect things to happen, not hope that things happen. I see a team that will make a lot of plays, but I see a team that will take themselves out of drives because they don’t have that focus. There has to be an expectation that things will happen, and some of that comes with experience. In the end, it’s a decision. I thought we played real hard, I thought it was a tightly contested game. They’re obviously very talented. It wasn’t for a lack of trying, but we’ve got to get past the confidence issues. You just decide you’re confident.

