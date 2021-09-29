CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jim Miller: Players around Fields must execute better

Cover picture for the articleThere’s a lot to unpack after Justin Fields’ first NFL start and there may not be a better person to talk to than former Chicago Bears’ QB Jim Miller!. Mills joins the podcast to discuss what he’s seen from Fields the first three games of the season, both the positive and the negative. He also dives into the Browns game and says, sure, you can point some fingers at Matt Nagy, but the execution of the players was rotten and he thinks that’s isn’t being discussed enough.

