Second Date Update: (8:10) Dance With Me (Wednesday, 9/29)

The reality series Married at First Sight remains to be one of the most entertaining dating shows with its exciting premise of two strangers marrying upon the very first time they meet. Among Season 13 newlyweds are Ryan and Brett Ignasiak, who decided to take the plunge and seemed pretty happy with the experts’ choice. However, it wasn’t long before the two seemed like they were headed for divorce because of their differences.

TV SERIES ・ 22 DAYS AGO