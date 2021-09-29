CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Michael Fassbender surprises students at his old high school with acting class

By By Amy Woodyatt, CNN
KIMT
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHollywood star Michael Fassbender made a surprise visit to his old high school in Ireland, to teach an acting class to students. St. Brendan's College, Killarney posted pictures on social media of students enjoying the workshop with the Oscar-nominated actor. "Transition year students today received a drama workshop from past...

