Before the fireworks lit up the sky on Friday night at the Coliseum, the Athletics put on a show of their own in a 14-2 blowout win over the Houston Astros. After being swept over four games by the Seattle Mariners, the A’s said they were looser, having fun, and starter Frankie Montas was sensational on the mound, striking out eight in seven innings giving up one earned run while walking three. He also notched his 200th strikeout on the season, a big achievement for the right-hander.

MLB ・ 13 DAYS AGO