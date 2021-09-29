Rivaldo: Man City boss Guardiola showing Tite how to use Gabriel Jesus

Pep Guardiola insisted Chelsea’s run of victories over Manchester City last season – capped by lifting the Champions League trophy – belongs in the past as he looked ahead to Saturday’s Premier League clash between the title contenders.Thomas Tuchel secured victory over Guardiola three times in short succession at the end of last term, first 1-0 in an FA Cup semi-final, then a 2-1 come-from-behind Premier League win at the Etihad Stadium, before the biggest one of all came with a 1-0 win in the Champions League final in Porto.“We will prepare for the game like we prepared for Southampton...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 14 DAYS AGO