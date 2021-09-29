Rivaldo: Man City boss Guardiola showing Tite how to use Gabriel Jesus
Rivaldo is full of praise for Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola over his management of Gabriel Jesus. Gabriel proved the matchwinner at Chelsea on Saturday. Speaking in his role as a Betfair ambassador, Rivaldo said: "Gabriel Jesus was decisive in Man City's victory against Premier League title rivals Chelsea by scoring the winner and I'm pleased to see the Brazilian collecting plaudits for his recent performances.www.tribalfootball.com
