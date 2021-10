A squirrel is a squirrel, right? Think again. More than 65 different types of squirrels live in the United States. There are 24 types of ground squirrels, 22 species of chipmunks, and two types of flying squirrels, plus marmots, prairie dogs, and of course tree squirrels. If you have a backyard anywhere in America, chances are you have squirrels. They may nest in your attic, raid your bird feeder or tunnel near your foundation, but they also offer tons of entertainment with their high-energy antics. Following are seven types of squirrels from across the continent that everyone should get to know just a bit better.

