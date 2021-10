RICHLAND -- Richland officials say they are experiencing a significant power outage that is impacting three substations. The general boundaries of the outage are from Horn Rapids in north Richland, south to Aaron Dr./Fred Meyer, east to the Columbia River, and west to the Yakima River. If you are out of power, you don’t need to contact us. BPA has responded to the outage. There is no estimated time for re-energization.

RICHLAND, WA ・ 10 DAYS AGO