Penn State just brought out the brooms for a big time sweep over No. 3 Ohio State at Rec Hall. The third set looked a lot like the first two — tight and even matchup the whole way until Penn State was able to turn it on and pull away late. Penn State notched two in a row to take a 23-21 lead and force Ohio State to take a timeout, but then the Nittany Lions did what they did best all match and notched two more when it mattered most for the win.

OHIO STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO