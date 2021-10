Elizabeth Hovde of the Washington Policy Center reports efforts by 23 Washington state senators to delay implementation of the state’s long-term care law. A bipartisan group of 23 state senators is asking Gov. Jay Inslee to delay implementation of the state’s long-term care (LTC) law. The law creates an insurance-like program that Washington workers are forced to join — with a small exemption window that ends in October and is only available to some people. A payroll tax to fund this new program of 58 cents per $100 of income begins in January.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO