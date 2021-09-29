CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
AMN Picks of the Week: Mazzarella, Håker Flaten & Ra / Seims / Beyond the Ghost / Baldwin & Gibbs / Cheli, Smith & Davis

Cover picture for the articleSeims – FOUR (2021) Beyond the Ghost – The Desolation Age (2021) Nat Baldwin / E. Jason Gibbs – Phase Planes (2021) Cheli / Smith / Davis – Composite (2021)

avantmusicnews.com

AMN Reviews: Beyond the Ghost – The Desolation Age (2021; Cryo Chamber)

Beyond the Ghost (Pierre Laplace) returns for his third(?) album, this one imagining a war-torn Europe of the near future, with nationalist armies, cyborgs, and drones issuing in a new dark age. Sonically, The Desolation Age is a modern take on the late 70’s work of Kosmiche pioneers, such as Klaus Schulze. Many of the tracks involve ominous layers of synth accompanied by sequenced beats and rhythms. A handful of other instruments make smaller contributions, with guitar being one of the easier to pick out. Both spacious and propulsive, this is cinematic sci-fi ear candy that makes one yearn for Laplace to be able to work on a movie or video game soundtrack that gets him wider exposure.
avantmusicnews.com

Reviews You May Have Missed – September 2021

Last month we published a number of original reviews of some very interesting music. Check out the list below. AMN Reviews: Strictly Missionary – Heisse Scheisse (2021; Astral Spirits) (9/30/2021) AMN Reviews: Beyond the Ghost – The Desolation Age (2021; Cryo Chamber) (9/27/2021) AMN Reviews: SEIMS – FOUR (2021; Art...
avantmusicnews.com

AMN Reviews: Christopher Otto – Rag’sma (2021; Greyfade)

Rag’sma can be enjoyed in two different ways. On its face, the album is a compelling set of drones provided by JACK Quartet. But digging a little deeper, the structure of these sustained and ominously lilting sounds follows precise mathematic rules. Otto is a violinist and founding member of JACK,...
avantmusicnews.com

AMN Reviews: SEIMS – FOUR (2021; Art As Catharsis / Bird’s Robe / Dunk Records)

When done right, post-rock can be transformational. Enter Australia’s SEIMS – the brainchild of composer Simeon Bartholomew, who also plays bass, guitars, synths, piano, and vocals while other musicians contribute drums, violin, viola, cello, double bass, trombone, flugelhorn, trumpet, and harp. Not out of line with the aforementioned genre, the...
avantmusicnews.com

AMN Reviews: Guillaume Gargaud – 17 Compositions [New Focus Recordings]

Guillaume Gargaud’s seventeen compositions for steel-string, acoustic guitar are short—none is longer than a minute and three-quarters—linked pieces of an elegant simplicity. The simplicity is more in the concept than in the sound, which can be subtly complex; each piece involves self-imposed constraints that in effect attempt to convert some of Gargaud’s improvisational gestures into etudes centered on certain pitches and pitch relationships. And this is where the complexity comes in. For despite Gargaud’s focus on a paring down of material, the often-recurring pitch relationships that make up that material and that Gargaud introduces, elaborates, and plays variations on, are harmonically sophisticated and shot through with a dissonant tension that belies the rather quiet mood in which they’re presented. While each brief piece can stand alone as a kind of tone poem complete in itself, listening to the entire sequence is like seeing an object from many different perspectives which, taken together, give a picture of the essence of the thing.
