On Friday, October 3, shortly before 8:00 pm, the Laramie Police Department was dispatched to the 1300-block of N Railroad for the report of a burglary to a business. After the officers’ investigations, 41-year-old Colorado resident, Jesus Carrillo-Posado, was arrested and charged with Burglary. Burglary is a felony punishable by imprisonment for not more than ten years, a fine of not more than ten thousand dollars, or both.

COLORADO STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO