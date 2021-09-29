CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Dead Online Weekly Update: 3 New Hardcore Telegram Missions Available

By Jason Nieva
player.one
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week’s update in Red Dead Online is a bit different than the usual. That’s because the highlight is the three new Hardcore Telegram Missions. Today we take a look into these, in addition to the other content that arrived with the update. As a quick reminder, the difference between...

www.player.one

Related
Gamespot

Latest GTA Online Weekly Update Gives Triple Rewards In Deadline Mode

GTA Online players can get triple rewards for participating in Deadline, an Adversary Mode. All players ride Shotaros that give off light trails that explode upon contact. The objective of the game then is to avoid bumping into these lethal lights and to get other players to cross into the trails. There's also different power-ups like speed boosts or hop abilities available for players to take advantage of.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Red Dead Online Gets More Solo Content With This Week's Update

Red Dead Online has sorely been in need of some new content, and while this week's update doesn't introduce anything as big as the Blood Money update did this summer, it's at least something. Starting today, players can participate in three new Telegram missions, although they're not like any others that have been released so far. Of course, players can also just make more money this week by trading in either furs or moonshine.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Playstation News: Stranded Deep: co-op online update available tomorrow

We’re super excited to announce the newest update for Stranded Deep going live tomorrow – which includes co-op online. While players have enjoyed playing solo, the community has been asking for a Co-op Multiplayer mode since the game’s launch. It’s something we have wanted to deliver for the community and have been working hard with our partners for over a year. We’re very happy to announce the arrival of this feature which is available tomorrow, September 28! This is a free update for existing players and part of the game for new players getting stranded for the first time.
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Red Dead Online Glitch Hints at Undead Nightmare 2

An eagle-eyed Red Dead Online player has discovered a glitch that suggests Rockstar may be bringing a Red Dead Online zombie update soon, possibly in the form of Undead Nightmare 2. The player, Reddit user Jasonpf1123, posted a GIF of the glitch on the r/RedDeadOnline subreddit. The GIF shows an undead NPC that looks like a zombie walking around in the forest. The detail and movement of the NPC are incredibly zombie-like. Jasonpf1123 reported that they could kill the undead character but could not loot it. Due to the upcoming Halloween holiday, players have been speculating that this glitch could be related to a potential Undead Nightmare 2 Halloween update. Although it could be a random glitch, the timing and detail of the character in the GIF is pretty convincing. The fact that the glitch occurred on the PlayStation version of the game also rules out modding.
VIDEO GAMES
PlayStation LifeStyle

Escape Together in the New Stranded Deep Co-op Online Update

A new free update for Stranded Deep will add a multiplayer co-op mode to the game, allowing players to fight and survive together on a stranded island. The update will go live on September 28 for the PS4 and PS5 and will be entirely free for those who already own the game.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

GTA Online's Weekly Update Gives Bonuses For Lamar Contact Missions

In GTA Online this week, players can get bonuses in Lamar Contact missions, Land Races, Classic Mode's Offense Defense, and Timed Trials. This week also marks the limited return of Classic Modes (Sumo, Inch By Inch, Keep the Pace, and Offense Defense), as well as Sea Races and Parachuting Jobs. Certain Jobs will now cycle in and out of GTA Online in order to save space and make player matchmaking easier.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Three New Special Difficulty Missions Were Added to Red Dead Online

Red Dead Online offers three new telegram missions. In addition, bonuses and rewards for moonshiners and traders have been added to the game. Three missions have just hit Red Dead Online, providing some entertainment for players looking for new challenges. We're talking about extreme telegram missions, a special version of regular telegram missions. Their difficulty level has been raised by disabling aiming assistance and enemy detection on the minimap.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
altchar.com

Red Dead Online The Quick Draw Club No. 4 is coming on October 5

Red Dead Online players are welcome to start counting the days until the end of The Quick Draw Club No. 3. The end of Quick Draw Club No. 3 will spell the beginning of the fourth and final instalment of the current Seasonal Pass which will burst through the saloon door on Tuesday, October 5 and bring a selection of items and extras adjusted for committing crimes on the frontier in the name of Capitale.
TECHNOLOGY
Destructoid

Splatoon 2 to receive a new balance update this week

Nintendo may have long retired work on its arena shooter Splatoon 2 — in fact, the publisher is already gearing up for incoming sequel Splatoon 3 — but squid kids still battling out in Inkopolis can look forward to a fresh new balance update, which will be dropping tomorrow evening on Nintendo Switch.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Red Dead Redemption 2 Online Update Slammed For "Removed Content"

The new Red Dead Online update is being slammed by Red Dead Redemption 2 fans for "removing content" from the PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia game. As it does every week, Rockstar Games has released a new content update for Red Dead Online. Like most weeks, this week's content update isn't brimming with new content or major improvements to the game, but it refreshes and recycles some content in what is presumably a pursuit to keep the game fresh and players satisfied. If this is the pursuit, it doesn't seem to be working.
VIDEO GAMES
wccftech.com

Wanted: Dead Is an Upcoming Hardcore Action Game from Ex Ninja Gaiden Developers

110 Industries announced three games in the past few days, the most exciting of which is titled Wanted: Dead. A hardcore action game developed by Soleil (known for games like Ninjala, Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time, NARUTO TO BORUTO: SHINOBI STRIKER, Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes, and Devil's Third), it will be released next year for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S|X.
VIDEO GAMES
player.one

Red Dead Online Weekly Update: Naturalists Get Double Rewards

This week in Red Dead Online players get a chance to slow things down a bit. Miss Harriet Davenport is calling on Naturalists for help in getting wildlife samples. In return, she’s buying Samples for twice the RDO$ and Role XP. Naturalists who are at least Rank 5 are rewarded...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Dead by Daylight Update Reveals New and Reworked Add-Ons

The next big Dead by Daylight update has landed on the test servers for players to try out prior to its full release, and if you're big on playing as the Killers, you'll want to take a look at this one. Even if you're mainly a Survivor player, it's still worth looking at just because of the sheer amount of Killer add-ons that have either been updated or added for the first time.
VIDEO GAMES
player.one

Myth of Empires Closed Beta Running Until October 10

The global closed beta of Myth of Empires is well underway, giving players the chance to try this multiplayer war sandbox game. The servers have both PvE and PvP with the beta running until October 10. The game had its closed alpha back in April and then a localization alpha...
VIDEO GAMES

