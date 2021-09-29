Red Dead Online Weekly Update: 3 New Hardcore Telegram Missions Available

An eagle-eyed Red Dead Online player has discovered a glitch that suggests Rockstar may be bringing a Red Dead Online zombie update soon, possibly in the form of Undead Nightmare 2. The player, Reddit user Jasonpf1123, posted a GIF of the glitch on the r/RedDeadOnline subreddit. The GIF shows an undead NPC that looks like a zombie walking around in the forest. The detail and movement of the NPC are incredibly zombie-like. Jasonpf1123 reported that they could kill the undead character but could not loot it. Due to the upcoming Halloween holiday, players have been speculating that this glitch could be related to a potential Undead Nightmare 2 Halloween update. Although it could be a random glitch, the timing and detail of the character in the GIF is pretty convincing. The fact that the glitch occurred on the PlayStation version of the game also rules out modding.

