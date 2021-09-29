12th annual Patriot Pink Out set for Saturday, Oct. 9
B-P boys soccer program hosts community event after year-long hiatus. Patriot Pink Out is a long-standing tradition in the Broadalbin-Perth community that has helped to raise more than $60,000 for the American Cancer Society. The initiative started in 2009 as a way to honor and recognize B-P High School Principal Margaret Robin Blowers’ fight against cancer. Blowers eventually lost her battle to cancer in 2015, but the Pink Out tradition has continued, with Blowers’ larger-than-life memory still serving as the inspiration behind the annual event.www.bpcsd.org
Comments / 0