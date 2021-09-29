12th annual Patriot Pink Out set for Saturday, Oct. 9

On Wednesday, October 20 the Greater Ishpeming-Negaunee Area Chamber of Commerce will host its Annual Awards Night at River Rock Lanes and Banquet Center from 5:30-8:00 p.m. It will be an occasion to celebrate with chamber members and the public accomplishments of the past year on the West End of Marquette County. Shifting away from a traditional sit-down dinner format, the awards night will be more casual orientated with the opportunity share stories and connect with other you’ve might not have seen for a while. The awards program will cap off the evening.

MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI ・ 11 DAYS AGO