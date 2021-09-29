CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charities

12th annual Patriot Pink Out set for Saturday, Oct. 9

bpcsd.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleB-P boys soccer program hosts community event after year-long hiatus. Patriot Pink Out is a long-standing tradition in the Broadalbin-Perth community that has helped to raise more than $60,000 for the American Cancer Society. The initiative started in 2009 as a way to honor and recognize B-P High School Principal Margaret Robin Blowers’ fight against cancer. Blowers eventually lost her battle to cancer in 2015, but the Pink Out tradition has continued, with Blowers’ larger-than-life memory still serving as the inspiration behind the annual event.

www.bpcsd.org

Comments / 0

Related
signalscv.com

8th annual SCV Charity Chili Cook-off set for Oct. 28

The 8th annual SCV Charity Chili Cook-off has been rescheduled, with a fall Halloween theme. Forty amateur chefs are sweating it out in the kitchen, preparing to compete. People’s Choice and Judges Choice prizes will be awarded to the top three chilis in each category and a best Halloween costume prize.
CHARITIES
Orange Leader

Honey Bears Pink Out Clinic set for Oct. 9

The Honey Bears will host a Pink Out Clinic for girls in Pre-K through 5th grade from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9 at the high school gym. The cost of registration is $40 for those who pay ahead of time and $45 for those who pay the day of the clinic.
THEATER & DANCE
Mining Journal

GINCC Annual Awards night set for Oct. 20

On Wednesday, October 20 the Greater Ishpeming-Negaunee Area Chamber of Commerce will host its Annual Awards Night at River Rock Lanes and Banquet Center from 5:30-8:00 p.m. It will be an occasion to celebrate with chamber members and the public accomplishments of the past year on the West End of Marquette County. Shifting away from a traditional sit-down dinner format, the awards night will be more casual orientated with the opportunity share stories and connect with other you’ve might not have seen for a while. The awards program will cap off the evening.
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin
vanceairscoop.com

Hospice Circle of Love annual Benefit Clay Shoot set for Saturday

ENID, Okla. — Hospice Circle of Love will host its annual Benefit Clay Shoot from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday at 2598 Oklahoma 58, about 4 and a half miles north of Ringwood. Registration for the 10-station clay shoot starts at 8 a.m., and the course will be open for shooting starting at 8:30 a.m. The cost to shoot is $100 and includes shells, a light breakfast, a barbecue lunch that will be served at 11 a.m. and a gift, according to a press release from the not-for-profit organization.
ENID, OK
thefeather.com

3rd annual Eagle Fest set for Oct. 1

The campus’s 3rd annual Eagle Fest carnival is just around the corner! Plan to attend this local community and family-friendly festival and fundraising event, Oct. 1 from 3:30-6:30 p.m. It offers a chance to come together, showcasing interactive activities fit for all. Varying entertainment is included for kids of all...
FRESNO, CA
Vindy.com

27th annual Pink Ribbon luncheon set for Oct. 25

YOUNGSTOWN — The 27th annual Pink Ribbon Survivor Tea Luncheon is set for noon Oct. 25 at Waypoint 4180, 4180 Westford Place, Canfield. The Junior League of the Mahoning Valley presents this event to unite and celebrate breast cancer survivors in Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana counties. Honorary chair this year...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Pink#Charity#Broadalbin Perth
coveleaderpress.com

National Night Out kickoff set for Saturday in downtown Copperas Cove

On Saturday evening, the community is invited downtown for Copperas Cove’s National Night Out kickoff, hosted by the Copperas Cove Police Department. The party is back, after a hiatus in 2020, and takes place from 6 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. Families and children will have plenty to do, from jumping...
COPPERAS COVE, TX
thepressgroup.net

12th annual fall fest, a ‘block party,’ Oct. 2

TOWNSHIP OF WASHINGTON—The township holds its 12th Annual Fall Festival for residents on Saturday, Oct. 2 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Memorial Field on Pascack Road, rain or shine. Admission is free. Parking is available across the street at Bethany Community Center. The senior bus will be available...
TOWNSHIP OF WASHINGTON, NJ
newjerseyhills.com

Clinton Sunrise Rotary to host 3rd annual Road Rally on Saturday, Oct. 9

CLINTON – Clinton Sunrise Rotary will hold a family friendly Road Rally at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9, starting at the Clinton Fire Department parking lot at the corner of New Street and Old Route 22. Rally participants will follow maps and hints around western Hunterdon County to spot...
CLINTON, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
Chippewa Herald

'This is still a huge issue': 10th annual 'Paint the Town Pink' event set for next week in Chippewa Falls

It’s almost time to paint Chippewa Falls pink for the first time in two years. The 10th annual “Paint the Town Pink” event is set for next week. The show of support of breast cancer awareness is typically held as a half-day event, but due to having to take 2020 off due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it will now be a week-long event in downtown Chippewa Falls from Monday, Oct. 4 – Sunday, Oct. 10.
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
Newswatch 16

21st Annual Pink Light Walk in Monroe County

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — A sea of pink at East Stroudsburg University Thursday in honor of those battling breast cancer. More than 300 people came out for the 21st Annual Pink Light Walk. There were informational tables set up for walkers to educate themselves on breast cancer screenings. The walk...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise

Bartlesville Radio's annual celebration and wedding showcase set for Oct. 3

The KWON KYFM KRIG KPGM 4th Annual Celebration and Wedding Showcase will be held at Timber Oaks Event Venue from 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3. Attendees may enjoy browsing booths featuring a wide variety of services and products needed to make your event the best it can be. Come and go as you please and register for door prizes from participating businesses, including a $100 shopping spree at the vendor(s) of your choice.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
Madison365

2nd Annual Madison Good Neighbor Gathering set for Saturday at Brittingham Park

The 2nd Annual Madison Good Neighbor Gathering will take place Saturday, Sept. 25, noon-5 pm at Brittingham Park. “You know, I think it’s gonna be a good time and it’s a family-friendly event,” said District 13 Alder Tag Evers. “It’s an alcohol-free event. There are plenty of festivals in town that are quite a bit about the beer and things like that, which is all fine and good. But we’re here for friendship, community, mutual respect and to have a good time.”
MADISON, WI
106.3 Cowboy Country

12th Annual Kids’ Pumpkin Walk Is Here

The Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site will be hosting its 12th annual Kids' Pumpkin Walk on October 2 from 12-4 pm. Admission is $3 per adult 18+, which will support this family event. Children are admitted for free. This year’s Pumpkin Walk is filled with activities for children, ages...
FESTIVAL
Blue Ribbon News

Oct. 7 Annual Pink Party to help fund mammograms through The Health Center of Helping Hands

ROCKWALL, TX – Sept. 27, 2021 — Rockwall County Helping Hands will hold its Annual Pink Party at Willis Fine Jewelry from 7pm until 9pm on Thursday, October 7th. In addition, a mammogram bus will be onsite throughout the day fulfilling scheduled appointments. Those who would like to make an appointment can call the Health Center at (972) 772-8194.
ROCKWALL, TX
Covington News

Second annual Vampire Run set for Oct. 23 in Covington

COVINGTON, Ga. — One year ago, local businessman Scotty Scoggins introduced the Vampire Run — a 5K fun run event held during the month of October in Covington — to raise money for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. Inspired by the passing of his parents, Scoggins said he’s raised money...
COVINGTON, GA
WSLS

The 12th annual Altavista Scarecrow Stroll starts this weekend

ALTAVISTA, Va. – The Altavista on Track Scarecrow Stroll is a family fun fall event that provides a way for families to get active and walk around downtown while looking at and possibly taking pictures with different scarecrows. The 12th annual Scarecrow Stroll will start on Friday, Oct. 1 and...
ALTAVISTA, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy