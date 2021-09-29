CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

Rochester Police offer $25K rewards in 2 unsolved killings

By Madison Quinn
 9 days ago

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The Rochester Police Department is now offering a 25-thousand-dollar reward for information that leads to arrests in two unsolved killings. Twenty-seven-year-old April Sorenson was found murdered in her home on April 17th, 2007 after firefighters arrived to put out a fire allegedly set by her killer. The other death involves 41-year-old Robert Volgmann – who was discovered dead in his apartment last April. Police believe Volgmann was assaulted several days earlier.

