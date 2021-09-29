The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners - Aftershocks Launch Trailer
The Aftershocks update for the VR survival game, The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners, is available now for Oculus Quest, PlayStation VR and PC VR. The free update features new missions, new collectibles to find, and new survival tools to use as they tremble through the undead city of New Orleans. Old stomping grounds will be revived in unexpected, deadlier ways, new tripwire bombs set will blow you to bits if you accidentally cross one and the addition of hidden Reserved Caches also offer a new twist to missions.www.ign.com
