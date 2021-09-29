CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boeing and Spirit Airlines upgraded to outperform at Bernstein on expectations for recovery in air travel

By Ciara Linnane
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 9 days ago
Bernstein analysts upgraded Boeing Co. and Spirit Airlines Inc. to outperform on Wednesday and said they expect international traffic and aircraft demand to start to improve as COVID-19 vaccines begin to be administered in most major markets. "The story is not totally clean," a team led by Douglas S. Harned wrote in a note to clients. "Some countries (e.g. China, Vietnam, Australia) must fight against lockdown strategies that block travel when single cases arise. But, we now see paths for most major markets to reopen, with China the slowest, with its "zero tolerance" strategy and the Beijing Olympics...

Benzinga

Why Spirit Airlines Shares Are Rising

Shares of airline companies, including Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NYSE: SAVE) are trading higher after data showed Merck's oral antiviral molnupiravir reduced risk of hospitalization or death in COVID-19 patients, which has helped alleviate some Delta variant concerns. Concerns over the COVID-19 Delta variant have weighed on travel outlook in recent months.
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

