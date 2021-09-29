CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Tech stocks were just stomped. Here’s what to watch next, according to Goldman Sachs.

By Steve Goldstein
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As the dust settles, here's what to watch after the rate-inspired selloff in technology stocks.

www.marketwatch.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Stocks edge lower after disappointing jobs data

Stocks drifted slightly lower in early trade after data showed the U.S. economy added just 194,000 jobs in September, compared with expectations for around 500,000. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 70 points, or 0.2%, while the S&P 500 declined 0.1% to 4,396.42. The Nasdaq Composite was off 0.2% at 14,628.58.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
Person
Fumio Kishida
The Independent

Wall Street opens flat as only 194,000 jobs added in September

U.S. stocks are opening mixed on Friday after a disappointing jobs report thudded onto Wall Street and raised questions about whether the Federal Reserve will change its timeline to pare back its support for markets. The S&P 500 was flat in early trading, on pace for a 1% gain for the week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq composite were also flat shortly after the open. Immediate reaction to the weak September jobs report saw Treasury yields fluctuate. Stocks of energy producers were leading the way after crude oil prices resumed their upward run.(asterisk)(asterisk)THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE(asterisk)(asterisk)...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Sirius XM stock falls after J.P. Morgan analyst backs away from long-time bullish stance

Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. shed 2.0% in morning trading Friday, after J.P. Morgan analyst Sebastiano Petti backed away from his long-time bullish stance on the satellite radio company, citing expectations of slowing auto sales, because of semiconductor shortages, and rising expenditures related to satellite builds. Petti cut his rating to neutral, after being at overweight at least as long as since January 2019, while cutting his stock price target to $7 from $8. Following management comments at recent industry conferences, Petti said he raised his third-quarter self-pay net subscriber additions estimate to 400,000 from 315,000 on record second-quarter trial starts, low churn, rising penetration and higher digital-only subscriptions. However, he trimmed his 2021 self-pay net adds estimate to 1.10 million from 1.15 million and dropped his 2020 estimate to 750,000 from 1.05 million, saying the chip shortage is likely to become "more acute in coming quarters." The stock has lost 3.2% year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 17.2%.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Camber Energy is still hot as the stock soars on heavy volume, a day after nearly doubling

Camber Energy Inc. remained the hottest name on Wall Street, as the oil-and-gas company's stock is once again the most actively traded on major U.S. exchanges ahead of Friday's open as the recent rollercoaster ride looked set to continue. The stock soared 28.4% in Friday's premarket on volume of 71.9 million shares, after it skyrocketed 95.9% on volume of 961.2 million shares on Thursday, which came after the company disclosed it had no plans for a reverse stock split. That run up followed a four-day losing streak in which the stock plummeted 76.1% on average daily volume of 474.7 million shares, which came after a six-day rally of 161.6% on average daily volume of 523.3 million shares. To put Friday's early rally in Camber Energy's stock in perspective, fellow "meme" stocks AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. slipped 0.7% on volume of 263,369 shares and GameStop Corp. eased 0.2% on volume of 4,069 shares, according to FactSet. And futures for the S&P 500 were little changed.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Technology Stocks#Afp Photo#Getty#The New York Times#Treasury
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Tech Stocks
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
NewsBreak
Netflix
pulse2.com

NUE Stock: $108 Price Target From Goldman Sachs

The shares of Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) have received a price target of $108. These are the details. The shares of Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) have received a price target of $108 from Goldman Sachs. And Goldman Sachs analyst Emily Chieng downgraded Nucor to “Neutral” from “Buy” while reducing the price target from $123.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

There's only 1 Dow stock that's falling

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is shooting up 537 points, or 1.6%, with 29 of its 30 components gaining ground, as investors cheered signs that the government's debt ceiling deadline will be extended. The only stock losing ground was International Business Machine Corp.'s , which slipped 0.1%, putting it on track for a third straight loss. Meanwhile, as the best performing shares, Dow Inc. rallied 3.6%, Nike Inc. hiked up 2.7% and UnitedHealth Group Inc. advanced 2.6%. IBM's stock was also on of the two of the 75 equity components of the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF that was losing ground, the other was Citrix Systems Inc.'s , which slipped 0.4%.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Penn National's Stock Is Nearing The End Of A Pattern: What's Next?

Penn National Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ: PENN) shares are trading higher Thursday after the company received approval from the Minister of Canadian Heritage under the Investment Canada Act for its acquisition of theScore. Penn National is up 7.36% at $76.89 at publciaiton time. Penn National Daily Chart Analysis. Shares look to...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

34K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy