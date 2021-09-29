Fed’s Harker says first interest rate hike may come late next year or early 2023

On Wednesday, the US Federal Reserve had cemented the way to downsize its $120 billion monthly bond repurchase program ‘soon’ and had hinted that a rate-hike might appear earlier-than-anticipated, as nine of eighteen Central Bank policymakers had forecasted that US Fed would require to raise its benchmark borrowing costs as early as by next year in order to address a sky-scrapping increase in inflation indicators.

BUSINESS ・ 15 DAYS AGO