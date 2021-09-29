CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dow industrials attempt to bounce back after Tuesday's yield-driven selloff

By Mark Decambre
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

U.S. stock benchmarks were trading higher early Wednesday, following the worst selloff for the S&P 500 in roughly four months, as surging bond yields spooked investors. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was trading 0.3% higher at 34,398, the S&P 500 index was gaining 0.4%, following its worst daily percentage decline since May 12. The Nasdaq Composite Index was trading 0.6% higher near the start of Wednesday's action, at 14,827. Yields began their ascent last week, following a Federal Reserve meeting that indicated the central bank was ready to begin backing away from its accommodative policy put in place to help the economy cope with the pandemic. On Wednesday, the 10-year Treasury yield was edging back at around 1.52%. Bond prices move in the opposite direction of yields.

www.marketwatch.com

InvestorPlace

3 Stocks to Buy Where Wall Street Is Focused on Fear

The equity markets are suffering from 1,000 cuts from a number of headlines, although most of these don’t actually change the fundamentals of the companies profit-and-loss statements. Nevertheless, they are inflammatory in nature and raised the levels of worry among traders. For the time being, they are rattling investor confidence on Wall Street. Thus, this is the perfect time to search for bargain stocks to buy. Why? Because when people are nervous, they toss the good with the bad indiscriminately.
MarketWatch

There's only 1 Dow stock that's falling

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is shooting up 537 points, or 1.6%, with 29 of its 30 components gaining ground, as investors cheered signs that the government's debt ceiling deadline will be extended. The only stock losing ground was International Business Machine Corp.'s , which slipped 0.1%, putting it on track for a third straight loss. Meanwhile, as the best performing shares, Dow Inc. rallied 3.6%, Nike Inc. hiked up 2.7% and UnitedHealth Group Inc. advanced 2.6%. IBM's stock was also on of the two of the 75 equity components of the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF that was losing ground, the other was Citrix Systems Inc.'s , which slipped 0.4%.
The Independent

Wall Street opens flat as only 194,000 jobs added in September

U.S. stocks are opening mixed on Friday after a disappointing jobs report thudded onto Wall Street and raised questions about whether the Federal Reserve will change its timeline to pare back its support for markets. The S&P 500 was flat in early trading, on pace for a 1% gain for the week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq composite were also flat shortly after the open. Immediate reaction to the weak September jobs report saw Treasury yields fluctuate. Stocks of energy producers were leading the way after crude oil prices resumed their upward run.(asterisk)(asterisk)THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE(asterisk)(asterisk)...
dailyforex.com

S&P 500 Forecast: Index Shows Fight After Initial Selloff

The S&P 500 fell significantly on Wednesday but found support just above the 4250 level yet again. By bouncing the way we have, we ended up forming a bit of a hammer. The hammer is a bullish sign, but we also have a lot of resistance just above and you have to pay attention to fact that Friday is the jobs number. In other words, it is very unlikely that we are going to make a huge move between now and then, but I suppose it is possible.
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD drops back below 0.7300 as US dollar attempts a bounce

AUD/USD pares gains as the King dollar looks to find its feet. Recent surge in natural gas prices underpins the aussie’s comeback. The aussie awaits acceptance above 50-DMA resistance at 0.7306. Having faced rejection once again above 0.7300, AUD/USD is paring gains in the European session, despite the risk-on market...
MarketWatch

Dow jumps over 350 points and S&P 500 retakes perch at 4,400 in early Thursday action, a day before monthly jobs report

U.S. stock benchmarks rose Thursday morning, heading for a third straight day of gains, on signs that the the debt-ceiling issue in Washington will be resolved for at least two more months and that relations with China may be thawing. Meanwhile, the Labor Department said weekly initial claims for unemployment benefits fell 38,000, to 326,000, in the week ended Oct. 2. That data comes a day ahead of closely watched September employment report, which could be a catalyst for markets. The Dow Jones Industrial Average [: DJIA] rose by about 356 points, or 1.1%, to 34,781, the S&P 500 index advanced 0.9% at 4,404, while the Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 1% to 14,655. Sen. Mitch McConnell, the minority leader and Kentucky Republican, effectively ended worries - for now - around the debt ceiling by announcing that Republicans would not filibuster an increase. Separately, U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping will meet virtually before the end of the year, according to reports.
MarketWatch

Square stock is a 'must own' given long growth runway, says Jefferies

Jefferies analyst Trevor Williams assumed coverage of Square Inc. shares Thursday, assigning the stock a buy rating and $300 price target. Under a previous Jefferies analyst's coverage, Square had a hold rating and $265 target. Williams sees a long growth runway for Square with opportunities to win market share in its seller business and drive synergies once it completes its planned acquisition of buy-now pay-later operator Afterpay Ltd. He called the stock a "must own" and deemed Square's Cash App the leader in the "crowded" world of neobanks. "As the pace of disruption within payments and broader FinTech ecosystem accelerates, we believe companies with track records of product development and innovation...offer the best protection against eventual obsolescence, and are most likely to outperform long-term," Williams wrote. Still, he sees some risks for the company, including that consensus expectations for the third quarter might be too optimistic. Shares of Square are up 2.9% in premarket trading Thursday. They've slipped 2.3% over the past three months as the S&P 500 has increased 0.1%.
MarketWatch

Sonoco to hike uncoated recycled paperboard prices by $60 a ton for all grades from Nov. 1 as inflation weighs

Packaging company Sonoco said Thursday it is raising the price of uncoated recycled paperboard in the U.S. and Canada by $60 per ton effective Nov. 1. The price change will apply to all grades of URB. The move comes in response to continued inflationary pressures on manufacturing costs, including energy, freight, chemicals and packaging materials, the company said in a statement. "Inflation on our input costs remain unabated as we enter the last quarter of 2021, and we expect these cost pressures to continue into 2022," said Tim Davis, division vice president and general manager, North America Paper. Sonoco shares were not active premarket, but have gained 3% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 16%.
