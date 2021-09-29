CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
SEC proposes new rule mandating funds disclose votes on executive pay

By Chris Matthews
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 7 days ago
The Securities and Exchange Commission voted Wednesday to propose several new rules related to investment funds' votes on proxy proposals, including whether they support companies' compensation packages for their top executives.

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news.

