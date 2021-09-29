CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Wilmington, PA

Volleyball: Titans Sweep the Presidents

By George “Maui” Hillen
wcn247.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW WILMINGTON, Pa. - The Westminster volleyball team defeated Presidents' Athletic Conference (PAC) foe Washington and Jefferson at home Tuesday night. Westminster (13-4, 5-0 PAC) blanked the Presidents (2-12, 2-4 PAC) by the score of 3-0 (25-17, 25-17, 25-14). Midway through the first set, the Titans scored five consecutive points (21-12) igniting a spark which decided the first set. As the second set started, Westminster started off hot going on a 5-0 run and later on in the set, regained momentum scoring six-straight points including an error by the Presidents (19-13). Titan senior Samantha Kelly (Irwin, PA / Penn-Trafford) capped off the sweep in the third set with a service ace after two consecutive points from Westminster.

