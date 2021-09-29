Women’s Golf: Hoover Leads Titans to Victory with Record-Breaking Win
LATROBE, Pa. - The Westminster women's golf team won the Saint Vincent Invitational on Tuesday with a score of 340 out of five schools, 34 strokes better than second place. The Titans were led by medalist, junior Erika Hoover (New Castle, PA / Wilmington Area), who carded an 80 and notched her sixth career win. Hoover broke the school record for most career wins (previously held by Kasey Clifford with five).
