Britney Spears says she’s not a fan of ‘Britney Vs Spears’ Netflix documentary

Veteran music manager Larry Rudolph has launched a new company, 724 Management, which will extend his affiliation with Live Nation. The 724 roster includes Aerosmith, Steven Tyler, Jessie J, Kim Petras, Nessa Barrett and Jaden Hossler aka jxdn, among others. Rudolph serves as CEO and has brought in Jesse Peters as president. The two worked in adjacent management firms under the Maverick umbrella, the consortium of music managers put together by Guy Oseary in 2014.
“I’m thrilled to announce our new 724 Management venture with Live Nation.” Rudolph said. “Jesse, myself and our incredible team are dedicated to fostering a rich...
