CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Madison Heights, MI

Mopec Introduces Guardian Quick-Deploy Coolers under Guardian Systems Line

By Valerie Gotten
californianewswire.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON HEIGHTS, Mich., Sep 29, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Mopec, the nationwide leader in pathology, anatomy, mortuary and necropsy equipment and supplies, is proud to announce the latest innovation and addition to its Guardian Systems product line. The Mopec Guardian Quick-Deploy Cooler is adaptable, portable, and is a rapidly deployable system for the long term storage of human remains.

californianewswire.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
californianewswire.com

IDS’ Mark Mackey Named MPA Housing Industry Icon

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct 07, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Mortgage document preparation vendor International Document Services, Inc. (IDS), announced today that vice president and general manager Mark Mackey has been named to Mortgage Professional America’s (MPA) Inaugural Housing Industry Icon List. MPA’s Housing Industry Icons are visionary leaders who have been instrumental in shaping the industry.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
californianewswire.com

DocMagic eSign 3.0 Enhances Remote Notary and eClosing Capabilities

Redesigned user-centric platform dramatically improves borrower signing experience. TORRANCE, Calif. /California Newswire/ — DocMagic, Inc., the premier provider of fully compliant loan document preparation, automated regulatory compliance, and comprehensive eMortgage services, announced the official launch of its eSign 3.0 platform. The enhancements to the mortgage industry’s preeminent eSigning platform introduce new tools and features designed to enable lenders to easily facilitate remote online notarization (RON) for paperless eClosings.
TORRANCE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Business
Madison Heights, MI
Business
City
Madison Heights, MI
ephotozine.com

PGYTECH Introduce SnapLock Quick Release System Collection

PGYTECH has a new line-up of accessories which includes a SnapLock Plate Adapter, SnapLock Beetle Came Clip, Action Camera SnapLock Plate, SnapLock NANO Sviwil and Tilt Mount. The accessories are part of the PGYTECH SnapLock system designed for photographers, vloggers and smartphoneographers who are looking for quicker and more efficient ways to carry and use their cameras.
ELECTRONICS
californianewswire.com

Ohio Clean Cans, LLC has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the assets of Cincy Bins, LLC

CINCINNATI, Ohio, Oct 07, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Ohio Clean Cans, LLC (www.OhioCleanCans.com), a leading provider of residential garbage can cleaning and pressure washing services, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the assets of Cincy Bins, LLC (www.CincyBins.com). Ohio Clean Cans, LLC brought can cleaning to Ohio in early 2017 and has grown organically until this recent acquisition.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guardian Systems Line#Mopec Guardian Systems
californianewswire.com

Innovative approach to digital home loan experience propels SimpleNexus to market-leading adoption by loan originators and consumers

LEHI, Utah, Oct 07, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — SimpleNexus (https://simplenexus.com/), developer of the leading homeownership platform for loan officers, borrowers, real estate agents and settlement agents, today announced new milestones in the company’s bid to “build the future of mortgages.”. SimpleNexus has onboarded more than 66 new enterprise customers in...
REAL ESTATE
californianewswire.com

ACES Quality Management CEO Trevor Gauthier Chosen as 2021 Vanguard by HousingWire

DENVER, Colo., Oct 05, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — ACES Quality Management® (ACES), the leading provider of enterprise quality management and control software for the financial services industry, announced that its CEO Trever Gauthier has been honored by industry trade publication HousingWire in its annual Vanguard Awards program. Gauthier was recognized...
BUSINESS
californianewswire.com

1st Edge Wins Advanced Technology International (ATI) OTA Contract to Develop Artificial Intelligence (AI) Solutions for US Army

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Oct 05, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — 1st Edge, a leader in designing pragmatic solutions using Artificial Intelligence and new technologies, announced the win of a $46M Other Transaction Authority (OTA) contract to develop Artificial Intelligence solutions for the US Army. The contract continues an effort named Pragmatic Artificial Intelligence and New Technology (PAINT).
HUNTSVILLE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Electronics
Washington Post

America’s unemployed are sending a message: They’ll go back to work when they feel safe – and well-compensated

The anemic September employment report, with only 194,000 jobs added, illustrates the extent to which the recovery stalled as coronavirus cases surged last month, but it also signals something deeper: America’s unemployed are still struggling with child-care and health issues, and they are reluctant to return to jobs they see as unsafe or undercompensated.
HEALTH
southarkansassun.com

Fourth Stimulus Check Update: Payments Now Heading Your Way

Federal stimulus checks have been issued throughout different states to assist American households with their rising costs. For low- and middle-income families, these monetary advantages provide a cash boost and instant assistance. A fourth stimulus check may be on your way, depending on where you reside. Government authorities and legislators...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Only In Northern California

The Sandwiches From This Roadside Community Store In Northern California Are Definitely Worth A Stop

Westport is a tiny hamlet located right along California State Route 1. The coastal community is unincorporated with a population of just 60 residents, so you may be tempted to pass right through if you find yourself traveling in the area. However, we would strongly advise you not to overlook this wonderful little town on […] The post The Sandwiches From This Roadside Community Store In Northern California Are Definitely Worth A Stop appeared first on Only In Your State.
WESTPORT, CA
The Independent

Ship anchored near oil pipeline made unusual movements

A massive cargo ship made a series of unusual movements while anchored in the closest spot to a Southern California oil pipeline that ruptured and sent crude washing up on beaches, according to data collected by a marine navigation service. The Coast Guard is investigating whether a ship anchor might have snagged and bent the pipeline owned by Amplify Energy, a Houston-based company that operates three offshore oil platforms south of Los Angeles The Associated Press reviewed more than two weeks of data from MarineTraffic, a navigation service that tracks radio signals from transponders that broadcast the locations of...
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy