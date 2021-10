WASHINGTON -- The U.S. economy expanded at a 6.7% annual pace from April through June, the Commerce Department reported Thursday, slightly upgrading its estimate of last quarter's growth in the face of a resurgence the delta variant of covid-19. The government's estimate of growth in the second quarter -- its last of three -- was up from its previous estimate of a 6.6% annual pace that will likely mark a high point for the economy's expansion this year as the virus slows some activity, government support programs wind down and manufacturing supply-chain issues persist.

