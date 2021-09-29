CTP’s In The Huddle - Leaning In
What a difference a week makes. The Minnesota Vikings have just come off their first win, soundly defeating the Seattle Seahawks. After in-game and halftime adjustments, the Vikes took over the game on both sides of the ball. The offense created long sustained drives and in the second half, the defense held Russell Wilson and crew to zero points. Kirk Cousins exuded leadership on the field that we had not seen from him in previous seasons. He had another outstanding performance along with the O-Line giving him protection like not seen in his time in Minnesota. JJ started off busy catching passes and Adam Thielen catching touchdowns. The Justin Jefferson Griddy was seen in front of live fans for the first time, and Alexander Mattison was an absolute force in place of Dalvin Cook. It was a good day!www.dailynorseman.com
