Memphis, TN

Colliers Brokers Sale of 2.4 MSF Industrial Portfolio Across Three Markets

By Kristin Hiller
rebusinessonline.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO, CINCINNATI AND MEMPHIS, TENN. — Colliers International has brokered the sale of a four-building industrial portfolio spanning 2.4 million square feet for approximately $200 million. The Class A assets are located in the Chicago, Cincinnati and Memphis markets. Jeff Devine, Steve Disse, Tyler Ziebel and Alex Cantu of Colliers represented the seller, IDI Logistics. Canadian-based Granite REIT was the buyer.

rebusinessonline.com

