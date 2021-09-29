Colliers Brokers Sale of 2.4 MSF Industrial Portfolio Across Three Markets
CHICAGO, CINCINNATI AND MEMPHIS, TENN. — Colliers International has brokered the sale of a four-building industrial portfolio spanning 2.4 million square feet for approximately $200 million. The Class A assets are located in the Chicago, Cincinnati and Memphis markets. Jeff Devine, Steve Disse, Tyler Ziebel and Alex Cantu of Colliers represented the seller, IDI Logistics. Canadian-based Granite REIT was the buyer.rebusinessonline.com
