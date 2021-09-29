JLL Negotiates $43M Sale of Distribution Center Near Indianapolis
MOORESVILLE, IND. — JLL Capital Markets has negotiated the $43 million sale of Westpoint II, a 507,600-square-foot distribution center in the Indianapolis-area community of Mooresville. Deckers Outdoors Corp. (NYSE: DECK), a lifestyle and footwear retailer, fully occupies the facility. Completed this year, the building features a clear height of 36 feet and 50 dock-high doors. It is situated within Westpoint Business Park, a 550-acre development that will feature more than 9 million square feet of Class A industrial product upon full buildout. John Huguenard, Ed Halaburt and Brian Seitz of JLL represented the seller, Ambrose Property Group LLC. Cambridge Holdings was the buyer.rebusinessonline.com
