Putin, Erdogan Sit Down for Talks on War-Torn Syria

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin hosted his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan for talks in the Black Sea resort of Sochi on Wednesday. It was the first in-person meeting for Putin in over two weeks. On Sept. 14, the Russian president went into self-isolation after a staff member he worked in close contact with contracted coronavirus. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed to reporters that the two-week self-isolation ended for Putin on Wednesday.

AFP

Russian editors warn time up, 15 years since Politkovskaya murder

Russians commemorated Thursday the killing of investigative journalist Anna Politkovskaya 15 years ago on President Vladimir Putin's birthday, while her newspaper warned time had run out to punish the masterminds of the murder. But 15 years on, investigators have yet to say who was behind the apparent contract killing.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Washington Post

Russia’s rising young communists pose an unexpected new threat to Putin’s grip

MOSCOW — A candidate for the Communist Party in Russia's parliamentary elections, Mikhail Lobanov, went overnight from being an obscure university math lecturer to being the new face of a rising threat to the Kremlin. He nearly derailed a high-profile, pro-Putin candidate in southwest Moscow in last month’s voting. Then...
POLITICS
Washington Examiner

Turkey's Erdogan bows to Russia and demands billions from US

Recep Tayyip Erdogan was unhappy on Wednesday. Flying home from a Black Sea resort meeting with Vladimir Putin, the Turkish president again lamented his suspension from the F-35 fighter jet alliance, which has allowed many U.S. allies to purchase the overrated jet . Turkey was included until Erdogan decided to purchase Russia's S-400 air defense system.
WORLD
Washington Post

Erdogan is struggling with Biden. Now he has to make good with Putin.

When Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived in New York last week, he must have felt on top the world. His first book, “A Fairer World is Possible,” was out, featuring an avuncular-looking Erdogan on its cover. It was displayed on a giant screen in Times Square. Trucks with LED-lights featuring his book drove around Manhattan, while Erdogan, with no irony, talked about injustices of the world system at the U.N. General Assembly. He inaugurated the Turkish House, a new high-rise across from the United Nations headquarters, and spoke at a business forum, waxing lyrical about the “strategic alliance” between Turkey and the “complete agreement” between him and President Biden to overcome bilateral issues.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Dmitry Peskov
US News and World Report

Turkey's Erdogan Looks to Putin After Biden Talks Disappoint

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Friday that recent talks with U.S. President Joe Biden had proved disappointing, and that his country, a NATO member, would seek closer ties with Russia. Speaking after prayers in Istanbul, Erdogan said he and Biden had failed to bridge their differences...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Examiner

Russian elections expose Putin's fears

Russia’s stage-managed parliamentary (Duma) and regional elections on Sept. 17-19 demonstrate that the Kremlin views democracy and decentralization as a threat to the survival of the Putin regime. The Kremlin has applied repressive measures, including banning independent candidates, blocking websites, outlawing civic initiatives, and prohibiting public rallies. These steps indicate...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Associated Press

NATO chief hits out at Russia’s ‘malign activities’

BRUSSELS (AP) — NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Thursday that the organization withdrew the accreditation of eight Russian officials to the military alliance in response to a rise in “malign activities” by Moscow. The eight officials are to be deprived of access to NATO’s Brussels headquarters from the end of...
MILITARY
The Independent

Russia says it has fired hypersonic missile from submarine for first time

Russia says it has successfully test-fired a hypersonic missile from a submarine for the first time.The defence ministry said on Monday the weapon was launched from the Severodvinsk submarine and hit a designated mock target in the Barents Sea, off the northwest coast of the country."The testfiring of the Tsirkon missile from a nuclear submarine was deemed successful," the ministry said in a statement.Low-quality video footage released by the ministry showed the missile shooting upwards from a submarine, its glare lighting up the night sky and illuminating the water's surface.The launch marked Tsirkon's first from a submarine.It previously has been...
MILITARY
