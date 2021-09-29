Britney Spears says she’s not a fan of ‘Britney Vs Spears’ Netflix documentary

Netflix is the latest streaming service to release a documentary, Britney vs Spears, surrounding Britney Spears’ conservatorship and Spears has a few thing to say about it. Spears took to Instagram on Tuesday with a video of her posing in a white crop top and shorts to an instrumental piece with a serious look on her face. Spears expressed her feelings surrounding the new documentary in a lengthy caption to go with, which added that she was wearing all white for “new beginnings.”