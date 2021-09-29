CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Elephant at The Dinner Table by Amit Nagpal - A Journey into Experiential Leadership

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePune (Maharashtra) [India], September 29 (ANI/PNN): The fear of not being good enough, unfulfilled potential, anxiety around the future, finding a purpose-driven career, inability to harmonise between work and life lack of meaningful work - do you resonate with these challenges?Have you been trying to figure out how to address them? Do you believe expert guidance can help you uncover these questions and enable you towards solutions and fulfilment?If your answer is yes, then the book 'The Elephant At The Dinner Table' authored by Amit Nagpal, launched earlier this month, is the right pick to give you compelling solutions to your queries.

GiveIndia launches institutional giving practice after spike in industry philanthropy during COVID-19

Bangalore, Karnataka, [India], October 8 (ANI/NewsVoir): The vital role played by organisations during COVID-19 has prompted GiveIndia, the country's most trusted giving platform, to harness the power of collective philanthropy and launch its Institutional Giving practice. The Bengaluru-based non-profit, which catalyzed Rs. 1,000 crore through CSR and employee giving from...
