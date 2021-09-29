CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adam Schefter Talks About The Eagles Monday Night Issues

975thefanatic.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdam Schefter joins the show to break down what he felt went wrong on Monday Night in Dallas and where the Eagles go from here!

975thefanatic.com

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Latest Ben Roethlisberger News

Amid a pretty underwhelming season from Pittsburgh Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger, speculation has emerged that the Steelers might consider benching their longtime starter. ESPN’s Adam Schefter addressed those rumors today. Appearing on Get Up, Schefter reported that the Steelers are “never” going to bench Roethlisberger. He made it clear that...
NFL
NESN

Rob Gronkowski Injury: Adam Schefter Offers Latest On Buccaneers Star

What's Up With This Weird Bill Belichick-Mac Jones Postgame Interaction?. Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski seems to be in line for an on-field return to Gillette Stadium on Sunday against the New England Patriots. Gronkowski briefly left Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams with what was reported...
NFL
Awful Announcing

Adam Schefter comes under fire for Lamar Jackson tweet, investment in gambling app company alongside Robert Kraft

The exact reason why a player misses practice isn’t necessarily a huge deal, especially if the differing reasons are likely to have a similar impact (or non-impact) on the player’s game availability. But there are times where that reason makes a big difference to the discussion around the player. And that led to some criticism for ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter Thursday around his tweets on Baltimore Ravens’ quarterback Lamar Jackson missing practice. That criticism, interestingly enough, came while Schefter was already under a lot of fire for investing in a gambling app company alongside Patriots’ owner Robert Kraft. And we’ll get to that. But first, the Jackson situation, which started with this tweet:
NFL
New York Post

Adam Schefter’s gambling investment with Robert Kraft raises questions

ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter‘s new investment in Boom Entertainment has reportedly raised eyebrows among media. Boom Entertainment is a creator of sports and casino gambling apps, such as NBC Sports Predictor. Patriots owner Robert Kraft is one of many prominent investors announced this week. Schefter’s investment in the company...
GAMBLING
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers’ Comment On Adam Schefter Is Going Viral

Every week, Aaron Rodgers appears on The Pat McAfee Show to discuss the Green Bay Packers’ recent game. During this week’s show, he revealed why he didn’t perform his first Lambeau Leap of the 2021 season. After outrunning Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt to get to the end zone,...
NFL
mediaite.com

ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter Enters Seemingly Obvious Conflict of Interest Through Sports Gambling Investment

As ESPN embraces sports gambling, it was only a matter of time before its talent began to chase a piece of the booming industry. Once treated like an outcast by Walt Disney’s ESPN, the lucrative opportunities that await within gambling were immediately welcomed with the legalization of sports wagering. In a recent story detailing the growing relationship between the Mickey Mouse sports brand and gambling, Bloomberg reports Adam Schefter made a recent investment in Boom Entertainment.
NFL
The Spun

ESPN’s Adam Schefter Offers New Update On Chiefs Coach Andy Reid

On Sunday afternoon, the football world received a scare when it was revealed that Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid left the team’s game early. According to a report from NFL Network’s James Palmer, Reid was transported to the hospital. “Chiefs announced Andy Reid was feeling ill, so he did not address media out of caution. I can confirm he left the stadium in an ambulance,” Palmer reported on Twitter Sunday afternoon.
NFL
KOMU

Adam Schefter Breaking news

Gordon, after being reinstated by the NFL, is expected to join the practice squad by the end of the day.
NFL
FanSided

Adam Schefter had perfect meme to announce Richard Sherman signing

ESPN’s Adam Schefter dipped into the archives to deliver the perfect meme to announce Richard Sherman signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. With the news of Richard Sherman signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers spreading throughout the footballing world, just about everyone has had a reaction. However, none of them will likely compare to the reaction of ESPN’s Adam Schefter, who took us on a trip down memory lane with the perfect meme.
NFL
dolphinstalk.com

Adam Schefter: Tua Expected to Return Oct 17th vs Jacksonville

Adam Schefter of ESPN on Sunday reported per what sources are telling him, that Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is expected to return to the field and play on Sunday, Oct 17th vs Jacksonville with the game being played in London. Per Schefter: “The three weeks are expected to be...
NFL
steelersnow.com

ESPN’s Adam Schefter: Steelers Will ‘Never’ Bench Ben Roethlisberger

While Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has struggled during the team’s 1-3 start, a prominent league insider does not think he will be benched any time soon. Joining ESPN’s Get Up on Thursday, Adam Schefter was adamant that the Steelers will not sit Roethlisberger, but that he just needs to...
NFL
On3.com

Carolina Panthers acquire All-Pro corner from Patriots

The Carolina Panthers struck a deal with the New England Patriots for star cornerback Stephon Gilmore. Today, the Patriots announced they would release Gilmore. However, the Panther swooped in prior to the 4 PM EST deadline, when Gilmore would’ve became a free agent. “Stephon Gilmore is coming home,” the Panthers...
NFL
The Spun

Steelers Expected To Sign Former Cowboys 1st Round Pick

It looks like it is officially Taco Tuesday in Pittsburgh. According to NFL Network’s Aditi Kinkhabwala, the Pittsburgh Steelers are expected to add former Dallas Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton to their practice squad. Charlton is currently in the Steel City for a physical. Charlton, who was a first round...
NFL
NESN

Mac Jones Reveals What Tom Brady Told Him After Patriots’ Loss To Bucs

FOXBORO, Mass. — After nearly leading the New England Patriots to an unlikely victory Sunday night, Mac Jones met his predecessor, Tom Brady, at midfield. Their interaction was brief, a quick exchange of congratulations and well-wishes. Jones said Brady left him with a simple message. “He just told me to...
NFL
SB Nation

Cam Newton revealed the real story of why he was cut by the Patriots

It’s been almost two weeks since the Patriots cut Cam Newton, and now the QB has responded in one of the most frank, fascinating interviews pro football has ever seen. On Friday morning Newton released a 45 minute video titled “My Side Of The Story,” where he sat down with his father, Cecil Newton Sr. to discuss his process of getting cut.
NFL

