Mexicue is Coming to Bethesda, ABS Hearing Set for Next Week

GLOSSLAB, a membership-based nail studio is coming to Bethesda Row, according to a press release from Federal Realty. The location is expected to open this winter. Rachel Apfel Glass founded GLOSSLAB with a mission to modernize the nail studio experience with its hygiene-first, membership-based concept. After giving birth to her second daughter, Glass made her dreams a reality, and founded GLOSSLAB on three key pillars including: Hygiene, Efficiency, and Membership. In addition to focusing on the client experience, Glass believed it was equally important to provide employees with a safe working environment, fair wages, and a true career path. GLOSSLAB prides itself on being totally water free, as water is a breeding ground for germs. Hygiene is GLOSSLAB’s guarantee, with strict measures in place long before COVID-19 guidelines were developed. The future forward studio features technology enhanced services (online booking, cashless payment, contactless check-in and check-out) and performance-based products at the forefront of beauty and nail trends including best-in-class long lasting vegan polish, gel, and non-toxic polishes.

