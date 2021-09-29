CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The South Dakota Ghost Town That’s Perfect For An Autumn Day Trip

By Annie
Only In South Dakota
Only In South Dakota
 9 days ago

Thanks to the Mount Rushmore State’s colorful mining and Old West past, we have seen many towns come and go over the years, with many once-thriving communities turning into hauntingly quiet ghost towns. While many of these towns are forgotten, some are still beautifully preserved and worth checking out, including the haunting town of Spokane:

Located in Custer County, Spokane is a South Dakota ghost town that - like so many other South Dakota ghost towns - came and went with the area's profitable mines.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XDDF7_0cBgRS8j00
TripAdvisor/James G

Founded in 1890, Spokane was intended to be a gold mining town but found more success with other various ore (a la silver, lead, and copper), which kept the locals busy until the veins dried up in the 1940s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YaS9D_0cBgRS8j00
YouTube/Colorado Martini

Named after Spokane, Washington, Spokane was never able to make a comeback and today sits eerily silent and empty.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WmwDC_0cBgRS8j00
TripAdvisor/Joe Asia H

When you visit, you will discover a few treasures and remnants from a better time, including rusted cars, old home foundations, and the original schoolhouse.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PaTnz_0cBgRS8j00
TripAdvisor/James G

In addition to the town's remnants, Spokane is a must-visit for its landscape, which comes to life in vibrant yellows, reds, and oranges during the autumn months.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21txeD_0cBgRS8j00
YouTube/Colorado Martini

Please note: Spokane is not accessible by vehicle but via a 1-mile trail that is perfect for walking or biking.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29pjdS_0cBgRS8j00
TripAdvisor/Joe Asia H

Spokane and its beautiful fall colors can be accessed by taking Iron Mountain Road to Forest Service Rd 330, turning north, and looking for the marked Forest Service trail located shortly after the turn.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bXU8Z_0cBgRS8j00
TripAdvisor/James G

To get an even better look at Spokane, check out this video from Colorado Martini :

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tmKlw_0cBgRS8j00
YouTube/Colorado Martini

For even more can’t-miss autumn fun, be sure to check out It’s Never Too Early To Take A Trip To The Mazing Acres Pumpkin Patch In South Dakota .

The post The South Dakota Ghost Town That’s Perfect For An Autumn Day Trip appeared first on Only In Your State .

From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In South Dakota is for people who LOVE the Mount Rushmore State. We publish one South Dakota article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

