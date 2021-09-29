The South Dakota Ghost Town That’s Perfect For An Autumn Day Trip
Thanks to the Mount Rushmore State’s colorful mining and Old West past, we have seen many towns come and go over the years, with many once-thriving communities turning into hauntingly quiet ghost towns. While many of these towns are forgotten, some are still beautifully preserved and worth checking out, including the haunting town of Spokane:
Located in Custer County, Spokane is a South Dakota ghost town that - like so many other South Dakota ghost towns - came and went with the area's profitable mines.
Founded in 1890, Spokane was intended to be a gold mining town but found more success with other various ore (a la silver, lead, and copper), which kept the locals busy until the veins dried up in the 1940s.
Named after Spokane, Washington, Spokane was never able to make a comeback and today sits eerily silent and empty.
When you visit, you will discover a few treasures and remnants from a better time, including rusted cars, old home foundations, and the original schoolhouse.
In addition to the town's remnants, Spokane is a must-visit for its landscape, which comes to life in vibrant yellows, reds, and oranges during the autumn months.
Please note: Spokane is not accessible by vehicle but via a 1-mile trail that is perfect for walking or biking.
Spokane and its beautiful fall colors can be accessed by taking Iron Mountain Road to Forest Service Rd 330, turning north, and looking for the marked Forest Service trail located shortly after the turn.
To get an even better look at Spokane, check out this video from Colorado Martini:
