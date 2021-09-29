CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmersville, CA

Wilma McAlister, 92

By The Sun-Gazette
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWilma McAlister of Farmersville, Calif., passed away peacefully on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. She was 92 years old. Visitation was held at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021 at the Free Will Baptist Church, 239 S. Dode Ave., Farmersville, Calif. Funeral service was held at 10 a.m. directly following visitation at the Free Will Baptist church. Private Burial at the Exeter District Cemetery. Arrangements by Smith Family Chapel, Exeter. Online condolences may be sent to smithfamilychapel.com.

