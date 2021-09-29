CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New model management tool leads to better productivity

By Eindhoven University of Technology
techxplore.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn complex multi-domain systems, like robots, experts from different fields combine several models to develop or improve the system. Model management can reduce inconsistencies, and therefore Ph.D. student Weslley Torres built a tool called XAMÃ, in which the users can identify which models can be affected by a change of another model. Engineers from the TU/e Robotics Team "Tech United" tested his tool, and Torres observed that XAMÃ can be used as an ally to improve productivity. He successfully defended his Ph.D. thesis at the department of Mathematics and Computer Science on September 21.

