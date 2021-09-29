Next-generation solar cell technology reaches space

Climate activists have been turning up the heat on two Democratic holdouts who are on the verge of smothering President Biden’s ambitious climate plans, the well known coal stakeholder Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia and the somewhat lesser known but spotlight-grabbing Senator Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona. Whether or not they continue to hold out is an open question as of this writing. However, one thing is certain: Coal is on the way out. Perhaps perovskite solar cells will help fully close the door one day.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 5 DAYS AGO