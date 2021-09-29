CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Next-generation solar cell technology reaches space

By Sandia National Laboratories
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSomewhere among the glitter of the night sky is a small satellite powered by innovative, next-generation solar cell technology developed at Sandia National Laboratories. mPower Technology's DragonSCALES, consist of small, highly interconnected photovoltaic cells formerly known as solar glitter at Sandia. They are orbiting Earth for the first time on a Lynk Global Inc. satellite that supports direct connection to unmodified mobile phones. The satellite was launched this summer.

