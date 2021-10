The outdoor industry has a long way to go when it comes to embracing and making opportunities for people of color, but the people behind the Full Circle Everest Expedition isn't waiting around for that to happen. The nine-person group is aiming to be the first all-Black and -brown team of Americans to summit Mount Everest, hoping to inspire other Black people to break down barriers in a space that, like so many others in fitness, has been historically exclusionary to people of color.

