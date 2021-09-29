FIFA 22: Top Young Star Player Ratings, Release Date and Best New Features

FIFA 22 Ones to Watch release date is around the corner as fans prepare for the first big promotion of the new Ultimate Team cycle. Ones to Watch has traditionally been the first promotion of each FUT cycle since it was introduced in FIFA 17. Though the promotion has been updated and refined throughout the years, the core of the promotion remains the same. Celebrate the players who transferred clubs by giving them live items that upgrade throughout the year. There's an added bit of excitement when it comes to investing in players, using them in squads and more.

