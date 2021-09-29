Paul Pepper: Mar Doering, DVM, All Paws Medical and Behavioral Center, "Aging Pets"

Wandering off and getting lost isn’t an uncommon thing for pets to do. But, if your furry friend is wearing the MyPetGo health & location monitor, you won’t have to worry. This accurate monitor follows your pets location and provides you with real-time updates. Not only that, but it also keeps you apprised of in-depth information about their vital signs and behavior. Use the connected monitoring app to easily access all of your pet’s information and get health alerts and recommendations. It’ll detect changes in your pet’s data, helping you understand how your pet feels. It also saves you time because it connects you to local pet care services if necessary. Furthermore, this device helps you detect health risks and visualize data, and it even offers AI-driven recommendations. Never again wonder how your pup or kitty is feeling.

PETS ・ 10 DAYS AGO