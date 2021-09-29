CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paul Pepper: Mar Doering, DVM, All Paws Medical and Behavioral Center, "Aging Pets"

By Travis McMillen
kbia.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust like us humans, dogs experience life a little differently as they age into their twilight years; and just like us humans, they too need a little extra TLC from time to time. Today's guest, DR. MAR DOERING, DVM, All Paws Medical and Behavioral Center, has some tips to keep Fluffy and Fido (or in Mar's case, Conner) happy and healthy as those dog - and cat - years wear on. September 29, 2021.

