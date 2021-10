It’s another crossroads game for Jeff Brohm. With a loss on Saturday Purdue will fall to 3-2 and face a narrow road to a bowl game in 2021. It will also drop Jeff Brohm to 22-27, the exact record Danny Hope had when he was let go by Purdue. With a win, Purdue moves to 4-1 heading into its bye week with the lead in the Big Ten West. A bowl game then become likely, with the prospect of the first 7-win regular season in 14 years.