‘Married at First Sight’: Ryan Shows Support for Brett in a Sneak Peek (VIDEO)

By Meaghan Darwish
tvinsider.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarried at First Sight is well into its 13th season, and the couples at the center of Lifetime’s reality hit are gearing up for the big one-month anniversary. In an exclusive sneak peek at the upcoming episode, “Caution: Feelings Approaching,” Ryan is surprising Brett at a delicate time. The clip, above, teases the pair’s celebration which includes a trip to the movie theater planned by Ryan.

#Married At First Sight#Lifetime
