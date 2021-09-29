Monsignor John L. Ceppa (Community Service)

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleRight Rev. Msgr. John L. Ceppa was born in Biskleupic, Poland in 1880 and died in Meriden, May 3, 1948. He was a resident of Meriden for 42 years. Fr. Ceppa founded St. Stanislaus parish in1906 from a wooden church and parish house and transformed it into a parish of impressive brick and mortar structures. Besides the Romanesque Church built in 1908 on the corner of Pleasant and Olive Streets (the first Catholic Polish church in the State of Conn), he spearheaded the building of St. Stanislaus School in 1915, St. Stanislaus Cemetery in 1920, the Parish Rectory in 1924, the Pulaski monument on Broad Street in 1934, St. Stanislaus stadium (now Ceppa field) in 1935 and St. Stanislaus Community Center in 1937.

