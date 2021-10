José González‘s Local Valley is only the nylon-stringed guitarist’s sixth album in 16 years and his first new release since 2015. Like his previous albums, this one was recorded at his home studio north of Gothenburg, Sweden, and features little more than voice and guitar. Obviously, he spends a long time crafting his records. He plays meticulously. González belongs to the strike one note instead of three school where what he leaves out is as important as what he bequeaths. Even when he’s strumming chords, he holds the spaces between strokes to create drama and nuance. There always seems to be something going on beneath the music.

