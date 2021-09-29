CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Marine Shots Twice a Sheriff Deputy in Florida

By Sahiron Nour
southarkansassun.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAuthorities said a Florida sheriff’s deputy died Sunday, two days after being shot twice by a former Marine he had pulled over. Nassau Deputy Joshua Moyers, 29, was shot in the face and back early Friday, and doctors predicted he wouldn’t survive his injuries. However, the Jacksonville man wanted to apprehend the weekend death of Nassau County Deputy Joshua Moyers, according to the Nassau County Emergency Management Center, per Fox News.

