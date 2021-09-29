COVID-19 News For Western Mass 9-29-21
(Amherst, Ma) – December 1st is the deadline for students to be fully vaccinated in Amherst, the first city in Massachusetts to require a Covid-19 vaccine for eligible students to go to school. The Amherst Board of Health approved the mandate for any student that attends public school, and the Covid vaccines that are FDA approved have been added to the list of required shots. TThe district has an eligible staff and student vaccination rate over 80%.whmp.com
