COVID-19 News For Western Mass 9-29-21

The Senate approved the short-term extension of the debt ceiling in a 50-48 vote. The measure now goes to the House, which would have to be brought back next week to vote. The bill raises the debt limit by $480 billion into early December and avoids a default, ending a weekslong standoff between Democrats and Republicans as the clock ticked down toward October 18, when the U.S. was expected to run out of borrowing authority.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 1 HOUR AGO